Canadian restaurant bombing injures 15 people
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 5/25/18, 11:15 am
A Thursday night explosion at an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, injured at least 15 people. Two suspects dropped an “improvised explosive device” in the Bombay Bhel restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. and fled, said police, who released a photo of the two men wearing dark hoodies covering their faces. Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans said authorities have not yet decided whether to classify the incident as a hate crime or a terrorist attack: “We haven’t ruled anything out as we start our investigation.” Officials said the explosion critically injured three Indian-Canadians, who are now stable, while 12 others sustained minor and superficial injuries. The explosion comes a month after a driver in nearby Toronto killed 10 people and injured 15 others when he rammed his car into pedestrians.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Comments
news2mePosted: Fri, 05/25/2018 06:08 pm
Thanks to Obama's Jr. Varsity (aka ISIS) more terrorists have access to all parts of the world. But who is gonna point to him as being responsible. Obama wanted Syria's leader out--out or else! And now he will be telling "stories" on Netflix (aka propaganda). I've been waiting to see why he is still hanging out in DC...it's begun.