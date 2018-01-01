Canadian restaurant bombing injures 15 people

A Thursday night explosion at an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, injured at least 15 people. Two suspects dropped an “improvised explosive device” in the Bombay Bhel restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. and fled, said police, who released a photo of the two men wearing dark hoodies covering their faces. Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans said authorities have not yet decided whether to classify the incident as a hate crime or a terrorist attack: “We haven’t ruled anything out as we start our investigation.” Officials said the explosion critically injured three Indian-Canadians, who are now stable, while 12 others sustained minor and superficial injuries. The explosion comes a month after a driver in nearby Toronto killed 10 people and injured 15 others when he rammed his car into pedestrians.