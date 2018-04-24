Canadian Christian couple can adopt after all

A Canadian province has reversed its decision to deny a Christian couple’s application to adopt because of their Biblical beliefs about sexuality and gender.

In May 2017, Alberta’s Child and Family Services officially denied the couple’s application, stating that their religious beliefs about gender and sexuality were a rejection of LGBT children and at odds with the Alberta government.

The couple, known only by their initials C.D. and N.D. in court documents, hold Biblical convictions that homosexuality is a sin, marriage is the God-ordained union of one man and one woman, and God created two distinct and biologically rooted genders.

During their home study, the couple reiterated their commitment to love and respect any child placed with them, and their application was initially recommended for approval by their agency, Catholic Social Services.

But after further questioning, Catholic Social Services reversed its recommendation for approval, stating the couple would be unable to help a child with sexual identity issues because of their beliefs.

The couple filed for judicial review in November 2017, arguing the denial violated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Alberta Bill of Rights, and the Alberta Human Rights Act. The legal challenge stated the decision “created an ideological test that prospective adoptive parents must meet before they may adopt,” noting Alberta Child and Family Services required citizens to discard their sincerely held religious beliefs and “profess agreement with and support for its state-sanctioned beliefs in sexuality and gender.”

Last Tuesday, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a Canadian legal advocacy organization that filed the suit on behalf of the couple, released a letter from an administrator at Alberta’s Child and Family Services rescinding the prior denial and approving their application for adoption.

The couple is thrilled, their attorney, John Carpay, told CBC News. “It’s positive that governments are reminded that they cannot discriminate against people on account of religion.”

Carpay said the process has not diminished the couple’s enthusiasm for adopting a child.

The decision is a victory for pro-family advocates in Canada, but the fight is not isolated. Advocates in a number of U.S. states are fighting to ensure the religious convictions of agencies and prospective parents do not disqualify them from participating in adoption.