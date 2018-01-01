Canada legalizes pot

The Canadian Senate on Tuesday passed a measure to legalize and regulate marijuana, joining Uruguay as the only countries in the world to create a nationwide market for pot. Canadians as young as age 18 can begin legally purchasing the drug in early to mid-September. The Canadian government had hoped for a July 1 start date, but provincial and territorial governments said they need eight to 12 weeks to prepare for legal retail sales. “It’s been too easy for our kids to get marijuana—and for criminals to reap the profits,” tweeted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the vote. “Today, we change that.” The bill, which passed the Senate by a vote of 52-29, will allow adults to carry up to 30 grams of pot and grow up to four plants. The minimum age for use will be 18 or 19, depending on the province. Advocates argued setting a 21-or-older limit would encourage young people to use the black market, but health experts contend the lower age limit will encourage young people to use the drug, which can have long-term effects on still-maturing brains. Nine U.S. states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for adults 21 and older.