Canada and Europe fight back as U.S. tariffs take effect

CANADA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised “retaliatory measures,” and the European Union filed a case against the United States at the World Trade Organization as President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports came into effect Friday. The decision to slap tariffs on leading imports from key European allies, Canada, and Mexico will hurt the U.S. economy, the president’s own foreign policy, and perhaps Republicans in November, say a wide array of experts.

TURKEY: Watch British journalist Tim Sebastian make Turkey’s foreign minister squirm (and lie) under relentless questioning about the jailing of American pastor Andrew Brunson. A new report says Turkey may be holding “more than a dozen Americans” on trumped-up political charges, yet the United States has so far dealt with them at the bilateral level, using “discreet talks.” U.S. Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., discussed on Morning Joe why the United States should do more.

NICARAGUA: A massive anti-government march ended in violence, as government supporters opened fire on protesters, and Catholic leaders pulled out of talks to restore order.

ITALY: A law professor who’s never before held office will take over as prime minister, heading an unwieldy coalition government following months of political turmoil.

ICELAND: In an ancient land of 350,000 people, everyone’s practically a cousin, and it’s customary to check a database before going on a date.

GLOBAL: Harris and Eleanor Phelps collected more than a thousand photographs on their five-year honeymoon—perhaps the most documented wedding trip ever.

To have Globe Trot delivered to your email inbox, email Mindy at mbelz@wng.org.