Can two little words solve our school safety crisis?

The Washington Post published an in-depth article on school shootings last week. It’s a long but worthwhile read. Some of the findings parallel the school safety study I wrote about two weeks ago. Among the findings:

Most school shootings are targeted to specific victims (like last week’s incident in Maryland) and do not involve a shooter interested only in indiscriminate killing (like the Valentine’s Day attack in Parkland, Fla.).

Because targeted attacks typically take only seconds, it’s difficult for school resource officers to prevent them or intervene in time to save lives. At least 68 schools that have experienced shootings employed a police officer or security guard. In all but a few of those incidents, the shootings ended before law enforcement of any kind interceded.

In targeted shootings, the school serves only as a convenient venue: The shooter knows where the victim will be at a specific time of day so he or she attacks there.

Since 1999, 62.6 percent of students exposed to gun violence at school were children of color, and almost all of that violence was targeted or accidental, rather than indiscriminate.

Out of nearly 200 incidents of school gunfire in the last 19 years, only one ended when a resource officer gunned down an active shooter.

In at least four of the five worst school shooting rampages, resource officers or security guards were on campus at the time: Colorado’s Columbine High School, Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Kentucky’s Marshall County High, and California’s Santana High School..

The mass shootings at Columbine, Stoneman Douglas, and Sandyhook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., accounted for 43 percent of the school shooting deaths in the last 19 years. In all three cases, the shooters used rifles with the ability to fire off numerous rounds quickly, but handguns account for the majority of deaths in school shooting incidents.

A majority of school shooters, 85 percent, brought their weapons from home or obtained them from family members and did not purchase the guns themselves.

Saturday’s student-led March for Our Lives protests called for measures that might have prevented the Parkland shooting but wouldn’t have stopped others. Banning rifles wouldn’t prevent the majority of deaths. Some lawmakers want to put a police officer at every school, but that hasn’t helped prevent past shootings. Installing metal detectors on all campuses sounds like a good safety measure, but shooters have managed to get past or around those plenty of times. As for raising the legal age to purchase guns, most teen shooters don’t own the weapons they use.

These statistics illustrate the difficulty of legislating a solution to a pervasive societal sickness. Every proposed solution addresses the symptoms but ignores the root of the problem: The desperate hopelessness and futility that drives some people to believe killing offers is their only chance for significance, whether that means wiping out one life or dozens.

Kay Coles James, president of The Heritage Foundation, put it this way: “The knee-jerk answer by many liberal is ‘ban guns.’ But I think the questions we face are just too complex to be resolved by two little words.”