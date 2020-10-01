Campaigns enter home stretch

After campaigning in Florida on Thursday, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden planned to travel to several key states on the last weekend before Election Day. Trump visits North Carolina on Thursday night before rushing through Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota on Friday, followed by stops in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Biden will also tour Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota and give a speech in Iowa.

How is early voting going? The Supreme Court made several decisions on vote counting laws and deadlines. After blocking Wisconsin from extending its deadline for receiving ballots, the court on Wednesday allowed North Carolina to move its deadline to Nov. 12, nine days after the election. The justices denied a Republican appeal to reject ballots received after Election Day in Pennsylvania.

Dig deeper: Read Jamie Dean’s analysis of the final stretch of the campaign.