Camp Fire death toll reaches 56

The Camp Fire in Northern California as of Thursday morning had claimed the lives of 56 people, making it the deadliest wildfire in a century. Authorities said close to 130 people remain missing, while more than 450 people continue to search for bodies in burned-out areas. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said his office has brought in another 287 searchers, including National Guard troops, on Wednesday because recovering bodies had become such a huge task.

Officials by Wednesday had tentatively identified 47 of the dead and raised the number of homes lost to almost 8,800. Many of the missing are elderly and from Magalia, north of the devastated town of Paradise. The fire burned 138,000 acres and was 35 percent contained Wednesday night, according to CalFire.

Separate wildfires in Southern California account for three additional fatalities in the state.