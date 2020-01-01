Cameroonian army denies attacking village

At least 14 children died in an attack on the village of Ntumbo, Cameroon, on Friday. A major opposition party and a key member of the separatist movement blamed state defense forces for the violence, which killed a total of 22 people.

Who is responsible? The army denied accusations it staged the attack. Unrest has embroiled Cameroon since 2017, when armed separatists in the English-speaking Northwest Region started to push for independence and complain of marginalization by the French-speaking majority. Since then, the violence has killed more than 3,000 people and displaced 70,000 others from their homes.

