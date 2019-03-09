Cameroon Bible translator killed in attack

Fulani herdsmen attacked a Cameroon village on Aug. 25, killing seven people, including a local Bible translator. Angus Abraham Fung was translating the New Testament into the local Aghem language with U.S.-based Wycliffe Bible Translators. His wife survived the attack but lost an arm. The violence in the northeastern village of Wum also left several homes and properties destroyed.

Why did the militants attack the village? Wum is in Cameroon’s English-speaking region, where separatists are pushing for independence and complaining of marginalization by the French-speaking majority. Efi Tembon, who leads the Oasis Network for Community Transformation, told the Christian Post that government actors are encouraging nomadic Fulani youth to attack farming communities that support the separatist rebels.

Dig deeper: Read my report on how the region’s unrest affected students and schools last year.