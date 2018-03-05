Cambridge Analytica probe still on, despite bankruptcy
by Leigh Jones
Posted 5/03/18, 11:30 am
Political research firm Cambridge Analytica did not deter a British investigation into its business practices by declaring bankruptcy Wednesday. The U.K. Information Commissioner’s Office announced Thursday it would continue its probe into the firm at the center of the Facebook privacy scandal. The social media giant claims Cambridge Analytica improperly obtained users’ personal information without their permission, selling the data to high-profile clients that included Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Supporters of Britain’s referendum to leave the European Union, known as Brexit, also used the consulting firm’s services, raising questions about whether its data influenced that close vote. After Wednesday’s bankruptcy announcement, one British lawmaker warned executives not to use the company’s downfall as an excuse to delete information vital to the criminal investigation against them. In announcing its bankruptcy filings in both the United States and Britain, the London-based firm blamed “unfairly negative media coverage” for its downfall. Executives maintain the company’s practices are both legal and widely accepted in the online advertising world.
Brendan BossardPosted: Thu, 05/03/2018 02:11 pm
Cambridge Analytica's experience is providing a harsh but essential lesson. Nobody has the right to use anybody's personal information without their consent. Cambridge Analytica purchased data from a man named Aleksandr Kogan. Mr. Kogan had collected this data using a Facebook app. This app gathered data not only about its 300,000 users with their consent, but also millions of their Facebook friends without their consent. This method of gathering and selling data may have been a legal and widely accepted practice, but it certainly was not ethical. Cambridge Analytica may not have realized how this data was gathered, but it seems to me that the first rule in matters like this is know where the information comes from. I hope that all parties involved learn this lesson.
Nevertheless, those who blame the election results on the psychometric methods used by politicians miss the mark. Nobody controlled anyone's thinking. Each voter is responsible for sifting the data about candidates and current events. This can be tough, given the multitude of mixed sources of information, but it can be done. I, and I alone, bear the responsibility for my vote. Nobody else.