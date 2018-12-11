California wildfires kill at least 31

At least 31 people have died in three wildfires raging at both ends of California, officials announced Monday. About 228 others remain missing.

Search teams are looking for human remains in the rubble left from charred homes in the Northern California town of Paradise, which was largely incinerated last week. Authorities called in a DNA lab and teams of anthropologists to help identify victims. The death toll from the Camp Fire rose to 29 on Monday, matching the deadliest single fire on record for the state. “Paradise was literally wiped off the map,” said Tim Aboudara with the International Association of Fire Fighters. The town was home to 27,000 people.

In Southern California, officials said firefighters had largely stopped the growth and destruction of the Woolsey and Hill fires after they beat back a new round of winds Sunday. Two people were killed in those fires, which destroyed nearly 180 structures, including many celebrity mansions in Malibu. Musicians Miley Cyrus and Neil Young and actor Gerard Butler all lost homes in the fires, Variety reported.

Statewide, 150,000 people remain displaced as more than 8,000 fire crews battle wildfires that have scorched 400 square miles. Fire officials on Monday warned that whipping winds and tinder-dry conditions threaten more areas through the rest of the week.