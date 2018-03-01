California, Trump agree on National Guard role

California Gov. Jerry Brown has reached a deal with the federal government for use of his state’s National Guard troops at its border with Mexico after a week of back-and-forth and uncertainty. Brown pledged 400 personnel in response to President Donald Trump’s request for more troops to reinforce the U.S. southern border, but the governor insisted that they not have anything to do with immigration enforcement. Under the new agreement, California troops will focus on fighting transnational gangs and gun and drug smugglers, Brown said. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen wrote on Twitter that final details were still being worked out “but we are looking forward to the support.” The governors of Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas also have committed National Guard troops to the effort.