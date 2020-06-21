California police shooting under scrutiny

Several hundred protesters gathered in Gardena, Calif., on Sunday after the death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado on Thursday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies saw Guardado with a gun outside a Gardena business. He ran when he saw the police, and the deputies pursued him on foot and shot him six times, the Los Angeles Times reported.

What was he doing there? His family said he worked nearby as a security guard, but authorities say he’s not old enough and he wasn’t wearing a uniform when he died. Investigators do not believe Guardado shot his gun, said Capt. Kent Wegener. The sheriff’s department said Saturday it was looking into security camera footage that may show the incident. Officials have not said whether Guardado pointed his gun at the officers or provided further information about why the deputies shot him.

