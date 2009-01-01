California lawmaker and wife indicted

A federal grand jury indicted Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., and his wife, Margaret Hunter, on Tuesday for allegedly using $250,000 of campaign funds for personal expenses and filing false reports to cover the spending. The charges, including wire fraud, falsifying records, campaign finance violations, and conspiracy, are the culmination of a year-long U.S. Department of Justice investigation. The 48-page indictment lists spending from 2009 to 2016, including a family vacation to Italy, private school tuition, dental work, and video games. The couple is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in San Diego on Thursday morning. Hunter represents the staunchly Republican 50th District of California, once represented by his father, Duncan L. Hunter.