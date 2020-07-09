California heat wave triggers weekend fires

Rescuers in military helicopters assisted 207 campers in California’s Sierra National Forest after a wildfire stranded them over the weekend. The Creek Fire began on Friday and burned through more than 71 square miles of timber and injured a dozen people, including at least two severely. Several blazes also started in Southern California, including one that closed off the mountainous roads in Angeles National Forest. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said some 14,800 firefighters are battling 23 major fires in the state.

Why the rise in weekend fires? Many parts of California recorded their highest temperatures, including a high of 121 degrees in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of San Fernando Valley. The Sacramento weather service on Sunday said more than 99 percent of California was under Excessive Heat Warning or Heat Advisory.

