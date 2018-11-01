California fights record-breaking fires

President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration on Saturday to help California through one of its worst wildfire seasons. Two clusters of wildfires in the San Francisco Bay Area broke old records to become the second- and third-largest by size in recent state history. Since thousands of lightning strikes began on Aug. 15, the firefighters responded to at least 585 wildfires burned about a million acres, or 1,562 square miles.

How are the fires affecting residents? The blazes have killed five people, torched nearly 700 homes and other structures and forced tens of thousands from their houses, but forests and rural areas have sustained most of the damage. Help from 10 states, the National Guard, and the U.S. military arrived by week’s end to assist Cal Fire’s exhausted firefighters, some of whom worked 72-hour shifts.

