California deputies ambushed

Authorities continued to search on Sunday for the suspect who shot and critically injured two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies as they sat in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in Compton on Saturday evening. The 31-year-old female and 24-year-old male deputies are out of surgery, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Sunday afternoon.

Any details on the shooter? The sheriff’s department said the gunman opened fire on the deputies “without warning or provocation” and announced a $100,000 reward for any information that could result in an arrest. A few protesters gathered outside the hospital where the deputies were receiving treatment, some chanting, “Death to the police, kill the police.” Protesters in Los Angeles have also decried shootings by deputies for weeks, but Villanueva said investigators have not found any connection between the shootings and Saturday’s incident.

Dig deeper: Read Andrée Seu Peterson’s reflections on protests and changing morality.