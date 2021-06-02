California churches free to worship, within limits

San Diego–area South Bay United Pentecostal Church and Harvest Rock Church in Pasadena, Calif., have fought the state’s COVID-19 restrictions on church meetings since at least last summer. On Friday, a divided U.S. Supreme Court set aside the state’s ban on indoor worship. The decision brought to an end a rule that closed churches but allowed retail stores, hair salons, nail salons, and Hollywood studios to open.

Can churches meet freely now? The court’s six conservative justices united in striking down the ban on indoor meetings but allowed California to impose a 25 percent capacity restriction on places of worship. The justices also declined to overrule the state’s bar on singing and chanting in services. But they indicated the churches involved could present new evidence that the state was not applying the remaining restrictions in a fair manner.

Dig deeper: Read Steve West’s report in Liberties about the high court’s repeal of coronavirus worship restrictions in New York last year.