California churches defy worship restrictions
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 7/27/20, 05:45 pm
Worshippers, many without masks, filled Grace Community Church’s 3,500-person-capacity sanctuary in Sun Valley, Calif., on Sunday. Pastor John MacArthur on Friday wrote that his church would not comply with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s renewed coronavirus restrictions, arguing that the government overstepped its authority by regulating worship. The Democratic governor halted reopening plans in several counties two weeks ago following a surge of COVID-19 cases. Other churches in the state met on Sunday in defiance of restrictions, as well.
What are courts saying? The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday voted 5-4 to deny an appeal from Nevada churches asking the justices to strike down a 50-person cap on worship services in their state. Nevada has allowed casinos, restaurants, and other businesses to operate at 50 percent capacity. Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch all wrote sharp dissents. “There is no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Calvary Chapel,” Gorsuch said.
Dig deeper: Read Steve West’s report in Liberties about Newsom’s singing ban.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
MTJanetPosted: Mon, 07/27/2020 06:25 pm
I am no fan of Newsome, but there is nothing that says we have to meet in a "church" building to have church or to worship. It's a slap in the face to 1st century Christians and all Bible readers to imply otherwise. What Bible verse covers this? I agree with Heb. 10:25 - that still does not imply a building. And not wearing masks in a crowded facility is simply not being wise. I don't know how many will be infected from this episode, but I hope there are no deaths.
KING LUN WONGPosted: Mon, 07/27/2020 07:15 pm
In New Mexico, singing in churches is also forbidden by Governor Lujan-Grisham. Although we can meet at 25% capacity, we must wear masks and may not sing. Many of us are quite unhappy with these restrictions--it is truly restricting our religious freedom. Kudos to the churches in California who are praising the Lord together, with music.