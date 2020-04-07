California bans singing in worship

Golden State churches already have to keep their Sunday morning attendance to 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is lower. Now they can’t sing or chant, either. In new coronavirus guidelines issued last week, the California Department of Public Health noted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says singing can spread germs as widely as coughing or sneezing. The public health order, which applies to indoor worship, also requires churches to make masks available to people who show up without them.

How will the state enforce the ban? The order doesn’t include penalties, but Gov. Gavin Newsom warned local officials they risk losing state funding if they don’t enforce health rules. Many places of worship say they will comply voluntarily. “We recognize that singing is a challenge,” Jason Batt, chief operating officer of Capital Christian Church, told The Sacramento Bee. The church already canceled its choir activities. The number of new cases being confirmed each day in the state has skyrocketed in the past two weeks.

