California Assembly seeks LGBT affirmation from pastors, churches
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 6/25/19, 01:41 pm
The California State Assembly passed a resolution on Monday calling on religious leaders and others with “moral influence” to affirm homosexuality and transgenderism. The resolution asks counselors, pastors, churches, educators, schools, legislators, and others to avoid supporting traditional and Biblical views of sexuality, which the measure claims can cause suicide and depression. The text of the resolution includes philosophical statements about the nature of human sexuality and a broad condemnation of so-called “conversion therapy,” which it says “has been rejected as ineffective, unethical, and harmful.”
More than two dozen doctors, counselors, activists, and other Christian leaders signed a letter condemning the resolution, which they said violates religious freedom. “Religious leaders have the constitutionally protected right to teach religious doctrine in accordance with their faith, and politicians have no right to tell clergy what is moral, dictate the content of their sermons, or instruct them in religious counseling,” they wrote.
Democratic Assemblyman Evan Low introduced the resolution earlier this month after pulling his controversial bill last year that would have banned any attempt to change sexual orientation—even when a person has unwanted same-sex attraction. As a resolution, ACR 99 does not have the force of law. It will now go to the state Senate for a vote.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
phillipWPosted: Tue, 06/25/2019 01:49 pm
How long till the government dictates to you how you are supposed to feel towards the militant LGBTQ agenda? This resolution is unconstitutional in that it violates the First Amendment protections of religious freedoms, and freedom of speech. Unfortunately, those that voted to pass this resolution don't even know what the US Constitution says, let alone abide by it. How many more florists, cake decorators, photographers, and other business will the LGBTQ community target because they don't abide by the "religious" teachings?
West Coast GrammaPosted: Tue, 06/25/2019 02:00 pm
Amen!! First Amendment freedoms work in all directions.
MTJanetPosted: Tue, 06/25/2019 02:40 pm
Very interesting that the LGBT thinks it is society that is causing the depression and suicide in their midst as opposed to the weight of sin. It is a good sign that they are feeling it - a sad sign that they think endorsement of sin will somehow carry the weight of it away.
AlanEPosted: Tue, 06/25/2019 03:14 pm
Maybe it's good that I'm starting to feel overwhelmed by it all. Maybe that will be the impetus I need to start praying more. Evan Low will be among the first I start praying for.
GMRPosted: Tue, 06/25/2019 03:25 pm
These folks have a completely different world view and CANNOT discern truth from error. Therefore they are wrong because they neither know the Scriptures nor the power of God. AlanE makes a good point: How many of us are praying?
MARK YOTTERPosted: Tue, 06/25/2019 03:44 pm
I find it interesting that those of the liberal agenda have for many years repeatedly sought to exclude ANY connection of religion to public life. But now when it could advance their purposes, they are inviting those of religious persuasions to publically endorse their position. So have they determined that religious leadership entering the public square is okay as long as it it reinforces their liberal bias? I find that a glaring inconsistency, but it would seem so.
I would add that while it's sad that there are some glaring exceptions, most serious thinking people who want to advance a christian worldview know that to win over the minds of those otherly minded we must do two things. 1. Be kind and winsome in our presentation of our christian worldview positions, using logic and tact to present our case for them to consider. Shouting Bible verses doesn't form a basis for change to those who do not respect the Bible's authority, and may be sometimes counterproductive. 2. Remember people are not our enemy. We want to see the people live successful healthy lives. And we know that God's way is what is actually best for them, even though they don't know that. Our real enemy is the spiritual powers working behind the scenes. Overcome the real enemy by bringing redemption to the people who are ensnared.
D KingPosted: Tue, 06/25/2019 03:53 pm
Well said - thank you! I want to pray more often and more fervently for my home state of California.
TabithaPosted: Tue, 06/25/2019 04:26 pm
Thank you Mark Yotter, and Amen!
Big JimPosted: Tue, 06/25/2019 06:51 pm
"Remember people are not our enemy"
"Our real enemy is the spiritual powers working behind the scenes"
Right you are:
"For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places." Eph 6:12
sxqakPosted: Tue, 06/25/2019 05:02 pm
The people advancing this resolution claim that those who speak the truth in regard to homosexuality cause distress leading to depression and suicide. No it is only through the truth of the Creator of all will there be found any hope. Their true dispute is not with pastors and counselors but with God Almighty. And their only deliverance and salvation is through God Almighty and His salvation through God the Son. It is through the truth we are set free.
OldMikePosted: Tue, 06/25/2019 05:07 pm
Personally, I will be happy to give affirmation to the LGBT community:
YOU, along with those of us who have more traditional views and lifestyles, are made in the Image of your Creator, who loves you! Intensely! He wants the best for you, as He does us. And he has standards He expects all of us to live up to. But when we mess up, as we ALL do (sin; violate His standards; live in defiance of His Will) He has made a way for us to be reconciled to Him—Through repentance, and coming to Him by acceptance of His Son Jesus Christ as Lord and the only possible means of bridging the gap between our sinful selves and God’s Holiness!
God does not demand that you change, then come to Him. He only says, “repent.” Then, if your acceptance of His Lordship is genuine, He Himself will begin working whatever changes in you are needed. The acceptance is not the end but only a first step; the changes may not be easy but He will be with you every step of the way, to whatever extent you allow Him to be. It is the same journey we are on.
We love you (as we have been commanded by God), and pray you recognize and accept God’s Love for you!
Sarah PickardPosted: Tue, 06/25/2019 06:48 pm
What precedent exists across the country for state legislatures to officially seek affirmation from religious bodies? This is the first time I have heard of this type of action... and what are the consequences for noncompliance?