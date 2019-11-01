California apologizes for internment

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday continued a tradition of remembering President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s executive order on Feb. 19, 1942, imprisoning Japanese Americans during World War II. The following day, the California State Assembly unanimously passed a new resolution apologizing for helping the U.S. government send 120,000 Japanese Americans to internment camps.

What difference does the declaration make to Japanese Americans? A former internee, 96-year-old Kiyo Sato, said young people need to know what happened: “We need to remind them that this can’t happen again.” Two of the nation’s 10 internment camps were in California in the mid-1940s. The state Senate will consider a version of the resolution later this year before sending it to the governor.

