California again approves abortion pill reversal class

Hartford pushes government message on pro-life clinics
Last month, Hartford, Conn., passed a new rule that will force the city’s pro-life pregnancy center to post signs saying it is a non-medical facility.
Hartford Women’s Center staffs two nurses and a family physician and offers ultrasounds to women seeking abortions. If the clinic doesn’t comply with the city ordinance, it faces a fine of $100 per day. The rule is set to go into effect July 1.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a California case that will determine whether or not the government can mandate speech from pro-life pregnancy centers. That upcoming decision may decide the future of city ordinances like Hartford’s. —S.G.
Abortion and suicide risk
Women who have abortions or experience a miscarriage or stillbirth are more likely to attempt or commit suicide than women who don’t, according to a recent study from Taiwan. Researchers looked at 485 cases of attempted suicide and 350 cases of completed suicide and found women who had abortions were 2.5 times more likely to attempt suicide and 3.12 times more likely to commit suicide than women who had a live birth. The rate was even higher for miscarriage or stillbirth: Women who experienced a stillbirth were 5.2 times more likely to commit suicide than women who had a live birth.
Another recent study, published in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, showed women who had abortions experienced “regret, shame, guilt, depression, anxiety, compromised self-appraisals, and self-destructive behaviors.” The researchers used data gathered from 987 participants in a survey of women who reached out to pregnancy centers after having an abortion. —S.G.
Pennsylvania governor vetoes dismemberment abortion ban
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, held true to his promise to veto a dismemberment abortion ban last month, calling the bill “an attack on women.” The bill would have banned abortions after 20 weeks gestation, as well as abortions by dismemberment. Greg Manz, spokesman for the state’s Republican Party, called Wolf a “puppet of Planned Parenthood.” —S.G.
Tissue seller caught with preserved babies
Federal investigators found four bodies of unborn babies thought to be in their second trimester in a former human tissue seller’s warehouse in Detroit, according to photos released by Reuters last month. Arthur Rathburn, who already faces charges of selling customers human tissue from the deceased, kept the dead babies submerged in a brown liquid in his warehouse. Investigators found the bodies during a raid in 2013. Buying and selling fetal tissue is banned under federal law, and it’s not clear how or where Rathburn procured his illegal specimens. —S.G.
Comments
Janet BPosted: Tue, 01/02/2018 07:17 pm
By what though process can anyone call a ban on dismemberment of a human fetus an "attack on women"???