California admonished for abortion requirements

The Trump administration on Friday said California could lose access to federal healthcare funds because it requires insurance plans to cover abortions.

Can the White House do that? The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a notice of violation to California, giving it 30 days to comply with the federal Weldon Amendment. The law bans federal healthcare money from going to states or entities that discriminate against organizations for not providing abortions. Nuns from the Missionary Guadalupanas of the Holy Spirit and Skyline Wesleyan Church near San Diego had submitted complaints about California’s requirements.

Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Evan Wilt’s report in The Stew about the agency under HHS tasked with protecting freedom of conscience and religion in healthcare.