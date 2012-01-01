Cain withdraws from Fed nomination

President Donald Trump said Monday that he would no longer consider Herman Cain for a seat on the Federal Reserve board. Cain was expected to bow out after a number of senators, including Republicans, voiced concerns that he may not be “politically independent.” The former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza dropped out of the 2012 presidential race amid allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity. “My friend Herman Cain, a truly wonderful man, has asked me not to nominate him for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board. I will respect his wishes,” Trump tweeted Monday. “Herman is a great American who truly loves our Country!”