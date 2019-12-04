Cain nomination a no-go in Senate

WASHINGTON—Herman Cain, President Donald Trump’s pick for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board, is expected to withdraw from consideration due to growing opposition in the Senate, which would have to confirm him. Since Trump announced his intention to nominate Cain last week, Republicans have voiced concerns that he may not be “politically independent.” Enough Republican senators have said they oppose Cain that he would have to earn a vote from a Democrat to win confirmation. GOP Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Cory Gardner of Colorado, and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota have all said they wouldn’t support him. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declined to say whether he thought the Senate would confirm Cain if Trump formally submitted his nomination.

Cain, the former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, launched a pro-Trump super political action committee in 2018 called America Fighting Back PAC. He ran for president in 2012, but allegations of an extramarital affair and sexual harassment—which he denied—derailed his campaign.