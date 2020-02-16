Cab driver goes above and beyond

Alarm bells began to go off in cab driver Rajbir Singh’s mind two weeks ago when his elderly passenger told him she was headed to the bank to withdraw a large amount of cash. He tried to convince the 92-year-old woman in Roseville, Calif., that the person who called her asking for $25,000 to pay off a debt to the IRS was a scammer.

Was he able to stop her? He got the phone number of the man posing as an IRS employee and called him. The man who answered hung up when Singh began pressing him for details. When that didn’t convince the woman, he drove her to a police station, where an officer explained someone was scamming her. Singh then drove her home. “I am an honest guy, and these are old people,” he told CNN. “They need help.”

A week later, the police station gave the cab driver a $50 gift card to thank him. “Several times throughout, Raj could have just taken his customer to her stop and not worried about her well-being,” Roseville Police Department said in a Facebook post. “His quick thinking saved a senior citizen $25,000, and for that, we greatly appreciate his efforts.”

