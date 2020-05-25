Bystander testimonies continue in second day of Chauvin trial

Teenager Darnella Frazier filmed the viral video of police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck on May 25, 2020. Frazier, now 18, testified Tuesday in Chauvin’s trial, describing the scene and saying the officers ignored a woman who said she was a firefighter and asked to check Floyd’s pulse. Frazier and several other witnesses testified off-camera because they were minors when they witnessed the incident.

What is at stake for Chauvin? The 45-year-old ex-officer is charged with murder and manslaughter after pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee for several minutes while arresting him for using a counterfeit $20 bill. The most severe charge of second-degree murder carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison. The defense is arguing that Floyd died from a combination of illegal drug use, heart disease, high blood pressure, and adrenaline—not Chauvin’s actions.

