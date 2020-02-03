Buttigieg drops out of the race

The first openly gay presidential candidate ended his campaign on Sunday. “We must recognize that at this point in the race, the best way to keep faith with those goals and ideals is to step aside and help bring our party and country together,” Pete Buttigieg told supporters in South Bend, Ind., where the Democrat served as mayor until recently.

Why is he calling it quits? After finishing the Iowa caucuses in a virtual tie with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Buttigieg’s primary showings gradually worsened. He finished fourth in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, failing to pick up any delegates in the state.

