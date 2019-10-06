Businesses go on strike in Sudan

Sudanese protesters launched a general strike on Sunday after the ruling military council targeted their sit-in camp in a deadly crackdown. Shops and businesses throughout the capital city of Khartoum remained shuttered on Monday. Demonstrators said staff from Khartoum International Airport also joined the strike.

The Sudanese military formed a transitional government after ousting longtime leader Omar al-Bashir on April 11. Protesters have held sit-ins to demand a civilian majority in that government. The death toll from last week’s unrest hit at least 100 after more than 40 bodies were pulled from the Nile River. On Sunday, security forces killed at least four people. Demonstrators said they would only resume talks with the military if it restores the internet and stops arresting opposition figures, among other conditions.

Lt. Gen. Jamaleddine Omar, from the ruling military council, blamed protest leaders for the violence and warned that the barricades and road closures were criminal activities.