Burrow leads LSU to title

College football crowned a new king Monday night. Louisiana State dethroned last year’s national champion, Clemson, winning the College Football Playoff title game Monday night in New Orleans 42-25.

Any surprises in the game? Clemson took the lead early, but LSU roared back in the second quarter and did not look back. Heisman Trophy–winning quarterback Joe Burrow tossed five touchdown passes, ran for another, and connected with his receivers for a record 463 yards. “He’s one of the greatest players in LSU history,” his coach Ed Orgeron said. “He’s done so much for the state of Louisiana and LSU.”

