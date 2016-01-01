Building collapse kills schoolchildren in Nigeria

Rescue crews in southwestern Nigeria responded Wednesday to the collapse of a three-story building that housed a school. At least eight children were confirmed dead as rescue efforts continued, the BBC reported. The school, where more than 100 pupils were enrolled, met on the top floor of the building, which was also a residential block in Ita Faji, Lagos state. Witnesses said rescue workers pulled at least a dozen children from the rubble of concrete slabs and metal. Authorities believe more people, including children, remain trapped, said Ibrahim Farinloye, a spokesman with the National Emergency Management Agency.

Building collapses are not uncommon in Nigeria, where construction regulations are not properly enforced. In 2016, a five-story building still under construction collapsed in Lagos, killing at least 30 people.