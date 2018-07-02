Building a cancer-free ovary

Women diagnosed with cancer often face the risk that chemotherapy or radiation treatment will damage their ovaries and leave them infertile. Doctors can remove and freeze all or part of the ovary and its follicles to transplant after treatment, but ovarian tissue can sometimes harbor cancerous cells and reintroduce malignancy after transplant.

But recent research at University Hospital of Copenhagen Rigshospitalet in Denmark could offer women another option.

A team of researchers there created the first functional bioengineered ovary. Postdoctoral fellow Susanne Pors presented the research last week at the annual meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology in Barcelona, Spain.

The researchers in Copenhagen harvested early-stage follicles from the ovarian tissue of human patients about to undergo chemotherapy. They then chemically stripped cells from the tissue, leaving only a cancer-free scaffold of proteins and collagen, which they reseeded with the harvested follicles. When the researchers transplanted the reseeded ovarian tissue into mice, the scaffold supported the survival and growth of the follicles. The researchers noted that human clinical trials are likely five to 10 years away.

Paige Cunningham, executive director of The Center for Bioethics and Human Dignity, told me this research represents a very positive step toward one day offering women facing medical treatment that could impair their ovaries the ability to naturally conceive a child in their own bodies. And because the ovaries trigger so many important hormones, this technology may potentially offer other, non-reproductive health benefits.

But Cunningham also cautioned that reproductive research “is a Wild Wild West.” The goal of this study, and all reproductive studies, is ultimately to produce a baby. But after the birth, researchers often do no further studies, so little data exists on the safety and efficacy of these procedures for the children they produce. In one case, shortly after the birth of a child produced through an experimental procedure involving three parents who all provide DNA during the conception of baby, the birth parents withdrew from all future follow-up, leaving researchers with no information regarding the child's health.

“In reproductive therapy there are always two patients, and the child always bears the ultimate risk,” Cunningham said.