Buhari claims victory in Nigeria

More on African elections
Senegal’s Alliance for the Republic ruling party prematurely claimed victory Sunday in a first-round vote that pitted incumbent President Macky Sall against four other contenders. Following the announcement, the electoral commission asked candidates to “abstain from prematurely declaring the results.”
Sall is widely expected to win the vote after the top two opposition candidates faced corruption charges that disqualified them from the race. The 57-year-old leader first assumed office in 2012 and is seeking another term.
In Uganda, the ruling National Resistance Movement party endorsed President Yoweri Museveni as the party’s candidate in the 2021 election—a move that could usher in his sixth term as the country’s leader. In December, the Ugandan Parliament approved a bill to remove the presidential age limit of 75, allowing the 74-year-old leader to run for another term. Museveni has ruled since he seized power in 1986. —O.O.