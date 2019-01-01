Budget bills fail in the Senate, talks ongoing

WASHINGTON—The Senate rejected competing Democratic and Republican bills to end the 34-day partial government shutdown Thursday, the day before 800,000 federal workers are set to miss another paycheck. The Senate first voted 50-47 for a plan back by President Donald Trump that included $5.7 billion for funding a southern border wall. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., supported that bill, but it didn’t receive the necessary 60 votes for a budget bill to advance. The Democratic proposal won over six Republicans—Sens. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Susan Collins of Maine, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Johnny Isakson of Georgia, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Mitt Romney of Utah—to earn a total of 52 votes, also short of the needed 60.

After the votes, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., made a suggestion he said would give workers relief and lawmakers time to negotiate. He said he talked to the president and proposed a continuing resolution that would open the shuttered parts of the government for three weeks. During that time, the two sides could settle disagreements over border security. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that the compromise would only be possible if there was a “large down payment” on wall funding.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., met after the vote to talk about the potential compromise. Democrats in the House are working on a proposal of their own that could allot $5.7 billion for immigration judges, drones, and technology for improving U.S. ports of entry but not a wall.