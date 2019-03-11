Budget battleground

This week in Congress
In the House of Representatives
- On Friday, the House passed the For the People Act of 2019 by a 234-193 vote. The bill would automatically enroll citizens to vote, expand early voting, and overhaul redistricting, campaign finance, and lobbying laws. Without a single Republican co-sponsor and free speech concerns flagged by the American Civil Liberties Union, its passage was largely symbolic. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he won’t bring it to the Senate floor.
- On Tuesday, Democrats introduced the Dream and Promise Act, a bill that would extend legal protection to millions of immigrants brought illegally into the United States as children. It would also allow immigrants who arrive under Temporary Protected Status to become permanent residents.
- Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday introduced the Equality Act, a bill that would amend existing civil rights laws to make sexual orientation and gender identity protected classes in public accommodation. In states where such protections exist, religious freedom clashes abound.
- In an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 420-0, the House on Thursday passed a resolution to make public the final report from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election—at least as much of the report as can be legally disclosed. Republicans said the measure won’t change anything because Attorney General William Barr has already promised to do exactly what the resolution calls for. Four Republicans voted “present.”
- Purportedly in the interest of curbing wastefulness, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., revoked office space in the U.S. Capitol that her predecessor, Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., designated for Vice President Mike Pence.
In the Senate
- The Senate continues to put President Trump’s judicial nominees on the bench. Last Thursday, lawmakers confirmed Eric Murphy of Ohio to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. On Tuesday, Paul Matey won confirmation to the 3rd Circuit, and Neomi Rao was confirmed to replace Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the District of Columbia Circuit on Wednesday.
- On Tuesday, Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Mike Lee, R-Utah, introduced The Cradle Act, a bill that would offer paid parental leave in exchange for delayed Social Security benefits.
- According to a Roll Call survey of U.S. lawmakers’ religious affiliations, a majority identify as Catholic, with the second largest group identifying as Baptist. —H.P.