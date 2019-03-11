Budget battleground

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump’s preliminary budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year outlines priorities that play to his base but are unlikely to satisfy lawmakers on either side of the aisle.

The 150-page budget, sent to Congress on Monday, gives lawmakers the White House’s spending targets for government agencies and programs. Consistent with the president’s budget proposals from the last two years, Trump continues to prioritize national security, this year asking for a whopping 5 percent boost to military departments.

While hikes to defense spending usually garner bipartisan support, one line item is sure to prove controversial. Despite a government shutdown on the issue already, Trump requested an additional $8.6 billion to fund a 722-mile wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. He also asked for more money to deploy troops to reinforce the border. Democrats quickly announced opposition to the request.

“Congress refused to fund his wall, and he was forced to admit defeat and reopen the government,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a joint statement. “The same thing will repeat itself if he tries this again.”

Trump’s budget sends a message to voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election that his laser focus on delivering his signature campaign promise isn’t going away.

To offset increases to defense, the administration recommended cuts of $2.7 trillion over 10 years to entitlement programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. The move would decrease future domestic spending by about 2 percent each year. The proposal also calls on Congress to repeal President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, a move that proved impossible even when Republicans held both chambers of Congress.

The future of Obamacare will likely come up time and again on the presidential campaign trail. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is considering running for the Democratic nomination in 2020, lambasted the suggestion at a firefighters conference in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday: “Trading Medicare and Medicaid for tax breaks—how is that going to help the people in this room or most of the people you live with?”

In the 2018 midterm elections, Trump sought to fire up his base over immigration, while Democrats focused on expanding healthcare coverage. In a PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist exit poll during the 2018 midterm elections, 41 percent of voters listed healthcare as their most important issue, compared to about 23 percent who listed immigration as their top concern.

Democrats are already using the proposed healthcare changes to paint Republicans as heartless. In a House Budget Committee hearing Tuesday, Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., said the cuts “aren’t a tightening of the belt or a trimming of the fat, or even a serious attempt at reining in spending. … They are extreme to a level that is malicious.”

Acting White House budget director Russell Vought argued at that same hearing that the president was not cutting billions from healthcare. He said that the administration was primarily targeting costs associated Medicare and Medicaid such as prescription drug prices.

Trump made some proposals that could garner a cautious bipartisan embrace, including an initiative spearheaded by his daughter Ivanka that pushes for paid family medical leave and child care. The budget also calls for more funding to address the opioid crisis, HIV, and veterans’ needs. The proposal aims to balance the federal budget by 2034.

The president’s budget received largely positive reviews from conservative groups but with notes of caution. Club for Growth praised it for avoiding “another outrageous and irresponsible budget cap spending deal” but expressed concerns about the deficit levels, which would remain at $1 trillion annually until 2023. “These deficits mirror the deficits President Obama left on the American people,” Club for Growth President David McIntosh said in a statement.

Heritage Foundation fiscal affairs analyst Justin Bogie told me he also had concerns that Trump was following in the big-spending footsteps of his predecessor: “The debt went up about $10 trillion dollars under President Obama. And it went up about $2 trillion under President Trump within his first two years. He’s on the same kind of pace.”

But Bogie praised the overall proposal, saying, “We’re seeing the same themes—national defense and cutting government waste—a tremendous amount of savings from waste and abuse.”

Now the ball is in Congress’ court. Because the president’s proposal was submitted past the deadline of the first Monday of February, the process, which will surely be contentious and drawn-out, is already behind schedule. The government will shut down again if Congress and the White House cannot agree on a budget before Oct. 1, the start of the 2020 fiscal year.