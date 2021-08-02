Buccaneers win the Super Bowl

Despite occurring in the middle of a global pandemic, something very familiar happened at the Super Bowl on Sunday night: Another Tom Brady-led team won the NFL’s title game. Brady, 43, threw three touchdown passes to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31-9.

How was the game historic? Brady further cemented his status as the most accomplished quarterback of all time with his seventh Super Bowl win. He also earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP award. Sunday’s victory earned the Buccaneers their second NFL title and their first in 18 years. The teams played in front of 22,000 socially distanced fans in Tampa, Fla.

