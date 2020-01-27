Bryant’s helicopter went down in fog

Investigators are scouring a hillside outside Los Angeles for the victims of the helicopter crash that killed former NBA great Kobe Bryant and eight others. The aircraft went down on Sunday afternoon as dense fog covered the area, leading the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff’s department to ground their choppers. About 20 investigators spent Monday combing through debris scattered over an area the size of a football field in Calabasas, Calif.

Who else was on the helicopter? The group was traveling to a tournament at Mamba Sports Academy, a training facility Bryant owned in Thousand Oaks, Calif. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was on board, along with pilot Ara Zobayan; Mamba Academy basketball coach Christina Mauser; longtime college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa; and Sarah Chester and her daughter Peyton. Alyssa Altobelli and Peyton Chester played basketball with Bryant’s daughter. The NBA postponed the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the LA Clippers on Tuesday night as the Lakers mourn the loss of their former superstar.

Dig deeper: Read more about the lives of all nine crash victims.