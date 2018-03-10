Brunson’s lawyer appeals to high court

The lawyer for U.S. Pastor Andrew Brunson, who remains under house arrest in Turkey, filed a petition for his release with Turkey’s highest court on Wednesday.

Turkish authorities arrested Brunson in December 2016 following a failed coup attempt, accusing him of espionage and terror-related charges, which the U.S. government says have no merit and experts call “outrageous.” He faces up to 35 years in prison if found guilty. Authorities placed him under house arrest on July 25 due to health issues.

Brunson’s lawyer, Ismail Rem Halavurt, said he filed an appeal with the Constitutional Court after the lower courts failed to free Brunson and lift a travel ban against him. In his petition, Halavurt noted the ruling violated Brunson’s freedom. “There is no reasonable or acceptable legal reason for his freedom to be limited in such a way,” Halavurt said. “There is no possibility for the defendant destroying evidence.” Brunson has lived in Turkey for 23 years and pastored Izmir Resurrection Church. His next hearing is slated for Oct. 12.