Brunson remains the focus of U.S.-Turkey feud

TURKEY: Ankara raised tariffs on U.S. imports following U.S. sanctions imposed for Turkey’s continued detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson. A Turkish court Wednesday rejected another appeal for Brunson’s release.

MALTA: Officials allowed a ship bearing 141 migrants to dock in the mid-Mediterranean nation after other European Union countries for five days refused the vessel. In the midst of the EU’s about-face on its open-borders policy, insiders fear that asylum procedures for those fleeing persecution and war will be sidelined in favor of a one-size-fits-all migration policy.

ITALY: The death toll in a bridge collapse outside Genoa has risen to 39, with search and rescue efforts continuing.

IRAN: I discuss new sanctions on the Islamic regime in Tehran on Wednesday’s The World and Everything In It.

UNITED KINGDOM: Police arrested one suspect and continue the search for others in Tuesday’s crash outside Parliament, which authorities are treating as a terrorist attack.

MYANMAR: A New York Times reporter had “a pretty nice soldier and an armed minder” in a government-sanctioned tour of areas where the government insists Rohingya Muslims burned their own villages—but a child gave the team a different story. Hundreds of thousands of Muslims once lived in the area, and now 700,000 Rohingya are refugees in Bangladesh.

SYRIA: Nuns have returned to open the doors of St. Tekla Monastery in the ancient city of Maaloula, after militants captured the town in 2013 and kidnapped 12 nuns.

