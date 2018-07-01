Brunson again denied release from Turkish prison

A Turkish court on Wednesday again rejected a request to release a detained American pastor from jail as his trial on terrorism and espionage charges continues. Turkish authorities arrested Andrew Brunson, a 50-year-old pastor from North Carolina, following a failed coup in 2016. Brunson lived in Turkey for 23 years and pastored Izmir Resurrection Church. He faces up to 35 years in prison if found guilty. The case was adjourned until Oct. 12.

Turkish judges previously denied his requests for release on April 16 and May 7. In the courtroom, Brunson said the court had no concrete evidence as he denied the testimony of two witnesses who claimed he supported Kurdish militants. “The disciples of Jesus suffered in his name, now it is my turn,” he said, Reuters reported. “I am an innocent man on all these charges.”

Brunson’s case has further damaged relations between the United States and Turkey. Outside the courtroom, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Philip Kosnett said there is no indication that Brunson committed any offense. “Our government remains deeply concerned about his status,” Kosnett said.