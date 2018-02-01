Brother of Parkland shooter arrested, judge sets $500K bond

A judge on Tuesday set a $500,000 bond for Zachary Cruz, the younger brother of Parkland, Fla., school shooter Nikolas Cruz, for trespassing on school property. Police arrested Zachary Cruz, 18, on Monday afternoon when he rode his skateboard onto the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus after receiving warnings to stay away. He is being held in the same Fort Lauderdale jail as his 19-year-old brother. The state originally sought a $750,000 bond, noting the younger Cruz admitted to visiting the campus two additional times since last month’s shooting. After his arrest, he told police he visited to “reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in.” Judge Kim Theresa Mollica ordered the younger Cruz to stay away from the high school if he’s released and said police should search his Palm Beach County home for weapons. This is Zachary Cruz’s first arrest, but police records show his mother, Lynda Cruz, made frequent calls to the Broward Sheriff's Office about him running away, skipping school, and attempting to damage items in their Parkland home. Cruz’s mother died in November and he had been living in Lantana, Fla., with a family friend.