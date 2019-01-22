Brits reckon with global persecution of Christians

BRITAIN: The U.K. government is “repeatedly failing to give sanctuary in Britain for a fair proportion of Christians,” granting asylum to 11 Syrian Christians in 2017 while admitting 4,572 Sunni Muslims from Syria. One U.K.-based aid group is calling for accountability at home as part of a wide-ranging independent review into the global persecution of Christians recently ordered by Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

For comparison, the United States in 2017 permitted entry to 113 Syrian Christian refugees and 6,413 Syrian Muslim refugees. In 2018, 20 Syrian Christian refugees gained entry and 42 Syrian Muslim refugees (per analysis of U.S. State Department figures).

AFGHANISTAN: An attack on Afghan army forces west of Kabul that killed about 100 soldiers is the latest sign the Taliban intends to negotiate for peace from a position of strength.

The apparent suicide of U.S. Army Pvt. Matthew Brown carries disturbing signs of some U.S. troop conduct in Afghan combat zones, including drug running.

VENEZUELA: Juan Guiadó, the president of the National Assembly, declared himself interim president Wednesday after protesters took to the streets in Caracas in an effort to oust President Nicolás Maduro. The Trump administration quickly recognized Guiadó as the nation’s leader. On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence issued a video message in support of Guiadó and those seeking to force Maduro from office.



SOUTH KOREA will launch an investigation into sex abuse in sports centered on accusations from Olympic speed skating stars.



GERMANY: French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met in Aachen, Germany, on Tuesday to renew their commitment to the Élysée Treaty. At the end of World War II, this treaty reestablished Germany and France as allies. Many hope this ceremony reminds European countries of the progress that was made toward cooperation in the last few decades, in the face of increasing divisions and challenges to that unity.



IRAQ: Beloved archaeologist Lamia al-Gailani, who helped to restore the National Museum of Iraq in Baghdad after it was looted in the wake of the 2003 U.S. invasion, has died in Jordan at age 80.



UNITED STATES: I’m remembering Baltimore Sun columnist Russell Baker, one of the best of his time (keenly captured in his 1992 memoir Growing Up), who has died at age 93.



NOTE: No Globe Trot on Friday, and intermittent Globe Trot reports as I travel overseas over the next several weeks. It’s a good time to note that Globe Trot is buoyed by the contributions and assistance of WORLD reporter Charissa Crotts. The mistakes usually are mine; she keeps it all straight.

