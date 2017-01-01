British lawmakers to hold no-confidence vote

The British Parliament will hold a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government on Wednesday after overwhelmingly rejecting her Brexit deal on Tuesday. During a debate ahead of the no-confidence vote, opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called on May to resign: “If a government cannot get its legislation through Parliament, it must go to the country for a new mandate.”

The House of Commons on Tuesday voted 432-202 against May’s plan for withdrawing from the European Union. If May loses the vote Wednesday, her government will have only two weeks to either win back majority support in Parliament or face an early election. If she wins, she has until Monday to return to lawmakers with a revised Brexit deal. With the split from the EU slated for March 29, the government has only a few options: Britain could leave the EU without a concrete plan, extend the deadline for the departure, or make significant changes to the deal and hope it wins approval.