British-Iranian prisoner temporarily released

Iranian officials on Thursday released British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe for a three-day furlough from an Iranian prison. Authorities arrested Zaghari-Ratcliffe in April 2016 as she, according to her family, traveled in Iran to visit relatives with her daughter Gabriella. Iranian officials accused her of plotting against the government.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, confirmed her release from Evin prison and said she was reunited with her 4-year-old daughter. “She was very happy on the phone, though confessed to having cried lots, particularly when seeing her grandmother, and to being still overwhelmed,” he said. British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt welcomed her release as “good news,” but added, “She must be permanently released, for which every effort will continue.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe worked as a project manager with Thomson Reuters Foundation, the philanthropic branch of the news agency based in London.