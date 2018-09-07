British foreign secretary resigns as May’s government crumbles

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who served as a key campaigner for Brexit, Britain’s departure from the European Union, resigned on Monday. His resignation is the latest move threatening Prime Minister Theresa May’s government and comes after Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned on Sunday night. Steve Baker, a minister in Britain’s Brexit department, followed with his resignation almost immediately. May’s office released a statement saying the prime minister accepted Johnson’s resignation and “his replacement will be announced shortly.” There was no immediate word from Johnson.

The departures come as a group of British lawmakers protest May’s move toward a “soft” Brexit. Davis said he could not support May’s plan to maintain trade and regulatory relations with the EU because it gave “too much away, too easily.” May’s proposal also aims to keep Britain and the EU goods in a free trade zone and will require Britain to retain the EU’s regulations for goods and agricultural products. Her Cabinet agreed to the plan on Friday, but Brexit-backing lawmakers soon began voicing their disapproval. Britain faces a March 29, 2019, deadline to reach a Brexit agreement with the EU.