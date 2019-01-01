Britain to hold December election

The end of the Brexit stalemate may be in sight. The British Parliament in a 438-20 vote late Tuesday approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move for a national election on Dec. 12. It will be the country’s first December election since 1923.

How does the vote help Brexit? Johnson is hopeful that the new poll will restore his party’s majority and increase support for his plan to leave the European Union. In an effort to reunite his party, Johnson readmitted 10 of the 21 lawmakers he suspended last month after they joined the opposition to delay the Brexit deadline. But he faces a tough road ahead: As many as 53 lawmakers have announced they won’t run for reelection, including 22 from the Conservative party.

