Britain seeks another Brexit extension

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday asked the European Union to extend the deadline for Britain’s exit from the bloc to June 30. In a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, May said she is trying to reach an agreement with British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to present to the Parliament for an orderly transition out of the EU. If they fail to agree, May plans to hold yet another a series of votes in Parliament to find a majority-backed option.

The EU last month granted Britain until April 12 to decide what to do after May’s exit plan repeatedly failed to gain support. All 27 EU nations must approve the proposed extension. Tusk reportedly has encouraged EU members to push back the deadline by one year. May acknowledged that her country might have to participate in the European elections from May 23-26 if the leaders fail to reach a deal in time.

“If the parties are able to ratify before this date, the government proposes that the [extension] period should be terminated early,” she said.