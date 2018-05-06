Britain’s last-ditch appeal to save the Iran nuclear deal

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson began a two-day visit to Washington on Monday in hopes of persuading President Donald Trump not to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. Johnson’s visit follows on the heels of similar trips by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. European leaders, along with those from China and Russia, defend the deal as the best way to keep Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Trump has long decried the deal as ineffective. He plans to decide by Saturday whether to reimpose U.S. sanctions against Iran, effectively pulling out of the accord. Johnson met Monday morning with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Ahead of his visit, Johnson penned an op-ed in The New York Times defending the deal and made an appearance on Fox & Friends, Trump’s favorite morning news program. Johnson capped his media campaign with an appeal to the president’s vanity. “If Trump can fix North Korea and the Iran nuclear deal, then I don’t see why he’s any less of a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize than Barack Obama,” Johnson told Britain’s Sky News. Several Trump allies in the U.S. House of Representatives nominated the president for the coveted prize over his efforts to open talks with North Korea.