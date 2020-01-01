Britain faces long-term restrictions

Just weeks ago, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed hope the country could return to normal by Christmas. But on Tuesday, he imposed tighter restrictions to contain a surge of COVID-19 cases and warned that normal social or work life might not be possible for at least six months: “For the time being, this virus is a fact of our lives.”

What are the new restrictions? Britons must wear face masks while traveling in taxis and on public transit and limit the size of gatherings, with weddings restricted to 15 people. The British government also hit pause on plans to bring spectators back to sports stadiums. Those who don’t follow the order will face tougher penalties, including fines of up to $12,800. The government reported 4,300 new cases on the coronavirus on Monday, and top medical advisers said infections were doubling every seven days. Scotland has imposed even tighter restrictions.

